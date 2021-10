As we continue to navigate the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses are evaluating when and how to bring employees back to their workplaces. Employers must be mindful that some employees may be returning to the office after dealing with significant challenges brought forth by the pandemic, including the loss of loved ones, increased stress related to caregiving, and the impact of isolation from friends and family. In addition, some employees may find this transition difficult after working virtually for an extended period of time. Unfortunately, data also show that an increase in alcohol use for many people has been reported during this period.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO