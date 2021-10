Aiden Thomas, the former state champion high school golfer at St. Pius, is in his third season competing for the New Mexico State Aggies in Las Cruces. Friday, he looked right at home again in Albuquerque, tearing up the UNM Championship Golf Course on the first day of the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate tournament with a dozen birdies and just one bogey over two rounds of play to take a three-shot lead at 11 under par into Saturday’s final day of play in the three-round event.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 8 DAYS AGO