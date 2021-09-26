What channel is Bills vs. Washington on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 3 game
Though both teams are 1-1, Buffalo and Washington arrived there very differently. The Bills lost a heartbreaker to the Steelers in Week 1 after Ben Roethlisberger orchestrated a 17-point fourth-quarter comeback. But Buffalo turned it up offensively and defensively in Week 2, playing a much more well-rounded game and shutting out Miami 35-0. The Bills' defense registered six sacks and an interception while on offense Zack Moss and Devin Singeltary combined for three rushing touchdowns.www.sportingnews.com
