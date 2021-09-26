CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Holland Pereddies murderer appealing life sentence again

By Audra Gamble, Holland Sentinel, Mich.
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Sep. 26—HOLLAND — A man convicted of murdering a Pereddies Restaurant employee in Holland in 1997 is appealing his resentencing for a second time. Juan Nunez, 40, shot and killed Scott Anderson, 22, during a robbery gone wrong at the restaurant. Nunez was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as the law required. Nunez was 16 when he committed the murder, making him Ottawa County's only "juvenile lifer," someone who was sentenced to life in prison as a child.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Beulah man sentenced to life for murdering neighbor

BEULAH — A man found guilty of murdering his neighbor was sentenced on Tuesday in Benzie County's 19th Circuit Court. Taylor Manol, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. The sentence came a little over a month after Manol was found guilty of first degree...
BEULAH, MI
CBS Minnesota

Derek Chauvin Files His Own Appeal Of Conviction, Sentence In George Floyd’s Murder

Originally published Sept. 23, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, filed his own 11th-hour appeal Thursday. Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death on Memorial Day of 2020. He was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison. In the filing, Chauvin states he is out of money and “unrepresented by legal counsel in connection with the appeal.” He said he was denied representation by a public defender, and is asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to review that decision. He also said the Police Officers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Life Sentence#Holland#Pereddies Restaurant#U S Supreme Court#Coa
wfxl.com

Albany man sentenced to life in prison for double murder

An admission of guilt sends John McMillan to prison for the rest of his life. Tuesday, McMillan plead guilty to two counts of malice murder and two counts of aggravated assault for the shooting deaths of Gwendolyn McMillan and Daniel Bonham. In February 2021, McMillan first shot his wife in...
ALBANY, GA
Shore News Network

Convicted Murderer Jeffrey MacDonald’s Appeal Dismissed and Consecutive Life Sentences Remain Intact

RALEIGH, N.C. – The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit issued an order on Thursday, September 16 dismissing an appeal filed by convicted murderer Jeffrey MacDonald. As a result, MacDonald will continue to serve out the three consecutive life sentences he received for murdering his wife and two young daughters at Fort Bragg, North Carolina in 1970.
RALEIGH, NC
Arkansas Online

Jory Worthen sentenced to life in prison for murders of girlfriend, her 4-year-old son

CAMDEN -- A Camden man charged in the 2019 slayings of his girlfriend and her child pleaded guilty Monday in a Ouachita District Courtroom. Jory Worthen, 26, entered the plea to two counts of first-degree murder Monday morning. Worthen was charged with the murders of Alyssa Cannon, 20, and her 4-year-old son, Braydon Ponder, after the two were found dead in Cannon's home June 25, 2019.
CAMDEN, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
hometownstations.com

Lima woman found guilty of two counts of murder; sentenced 36 years to life

A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in a Lima woman's trial. Michelle Alves is accused of the murders of Charles and Tarissa Sanders back in June of 2020. According to the state, Alves is accused of confronting and shooting both victims after learning that Charles took a gun that belonged to her and her boyfriend.
LIMA, OH
Boone News-Republican

Ames man sentenced to life in prison after 2019 machete murder of roommate

An Ames man convicted of murder in July was sentenced Friday to life in prison for killing his roommate in November 2019. David Sean Hunter, 57, was convicted by a Story County jury in the death of 37-year-old Christopher Swalwell. Swalwell died at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center shortly after Hunter stabbed him multiple times at their west Ames apartment.
AMES, IA
On Common Ground News

Randy Haynes sentenced to life for murder of DeKalb County woman

DECATUR, GA–DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced today (Oct. 1) that a conviction by jury trial in the murder case against Randy Haynes, a 39-year-old Stone Mountain man accused of fatally stabbing Caritha Blanks, 43. Haynes was convicted on two counts of Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
goldcountrymedia.com

Meadow Vista man sentenced 25 to life for murder of his girlfriend

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office reported Tuesday that Justin Rose, 30, of Meadow Vista was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday for the premeditated murder of his girlfriend. Rose shot 23-year-old Sarah Rose of Meadow Vista in the abdomen and used a knife to cut her...
MEADOW VISTA, CA
Press Democrat

Repeat drunken driver sentenced to 15-to-life in DUI murder of mother of twins

They stood up in the courtroom, one by one, as their cousin called their names, and embodied the gaping loss that Rosa Lua’s death left behind. All but one of the extended Lua family nieces and nephews rose, from second-oldest Ashley, 16, to Niko, 10 — and finally to Lua’s own two children, 6-year-old twins Zane and Zara. Kaitlin, the eldest, is away at college.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Supreme Court upholds life sentence for toddler's murder

INDIANAPOLIS – A Chesterfield man will continue to serve his sentence of life without the possibility of parole after the Indiana Supreme Court rejected his claims of error in the admission and exclusion of evidence, supplemental jury instructions and sentencing. According to the 28-page opinion authored by Chief Justice Loretta...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sun-Journal

Killer gets multiple consecutive life sentences for Capital Gazette murders

The gunman who murdered five employees at the Capital Gazette newspaper will serve multiple consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. The sentence imposed Tuesday marks an end to the grueling legal battle that started on June 28, 2018, when Jarrod Ramos stormed the Annapolis newsroom with the intention of killing as many people as possible.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WSFA

Lee Co. man sentenced to life behind bars for 2019 murder

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a man found dead in a well. Tuesday, Hubert Timothy Sprayberry was sentenced to life without parole for the murder of 72-year-old James Edmund Clarke. A jury found Sprayberry guilty earlier this year.
LEE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy