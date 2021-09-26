Holland Pereddies murderer appealing life sentence again
Sep. 26—HOLLAND — A man convicted of murdering a Pereddies Restaurant employee in Holland in 1997 is appealing his resentencing for a second time. Juan Nunez, 40, shot and killed Scott Anderson, 22, during a robbery gone wrong at the restaurant. Nunez was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as the law required. Nunez was 16 when he committed the murder, making him Ottawa County's only "juvenile lifer," someone who was sentenced to life in prison as a child.www.tribuneledgernews.com
