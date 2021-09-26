CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Belt homers twice, Giants top Rockies to boost NL West lead

By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17sETz_0c8IBYsx00

DENVER -- Brandon Belt wasn't thinking too deep about his team's looming home run record.

Instead, he just went deep — twice.

Belt's blasts helped San Francisco set a franchise mark for homers in a season, and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Saturday night to extend their lead in the NL West.

Belt hit a solo homer in the first inning and a three-run shot in the fifth off Jon Gray. It was the eighth multi-homer game of Belt’s career.

His second drive to right field was the team’s 236th homer of the season, surpassing the 235 hit by the 2001 club. That squad featured Barry Bonds’ major league-record 73 homers.

“I didn't know that my homers tied or broke it,” Belt said. “I thought we would probably do it sometime this next week. ... Pretty cool."

A team effort, too. San Francisco has had 20 players homer this season, with 10 reaching double figures. Belt’s 29 homers lead the way.

“Pretty impressive feat,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “This franchise has been around for a really long time.”

San Francisco stretched its division lead to two games over the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost in Arizona. Both teams have seven games remaining.

Anthony DeSclafani was lifted for a pinch-hitter after going four innings and allowing two runs. His pitch count was at 77 when he was removed. DeSclafani has gone over the 90-pitch plateau once since early July.

The Giants used six relievers, with Tony Watson (7-4) earning the win.

Down 7-2, Colorado made things interesting in the ninth with three straight singles. But Dominic Leone wiggled out of the jam, getting C.J. Cron to ground out and end the game.

Gray (8-12) was pulled soon after giving up Belt’s second homer. The right-hander went 4 2/3 innings and allowed four runs. He walked off the mound to a smattering of applause in what could be his final start at Coors Field with Colorado. Gray is set to become a free agent after the season.

“It’s been a heck of a ride,” Gray said. “Winning a game for the Rockies is amazing, especially at Coors Field. I have appreciated every single bit of it.”

This was the eighth straight start in which Gray didn't pitch more than 5 1/3 innings.

“It’s a little bit of an issue,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “The simple answer is that there’s some mistakes in there that cost him.”

Like the mistakes to Belt, who homered on a fastball and slider from Gray.

“He’s given the entire offense a boost of confidence,” Kapler said. “He knows he’s a dangerous hitter at the plate."

The first pitch was pushed back about 25 minutes as the Rockies bestowed praise and gifts upon newly inducted Hall of Famer Larry Walker in an on-field celebration. The team retired his No. 33, with a plaque going up on the mezzanine level. It's right next to that of Todd Helton (No. 17).

Walker threw out the first pitch, too — a strike to his father, followed by a hug.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Kapler said Johnny Cueto (right elbow strain) is “moving in the right direction” and remains an option for the Giants down the stretch. He could even pitch out of the bullpen if needed. ... OF Mike Yastrzemski (knee) entered as a pinch-hitter in the eighth and lined a two-run single to make it 7-2. He remained in the game.

SAN FRAN DOMINANCE

The Giants improved to 14-4 against Colorado, tied for their most wins in a season over the Rockies.

MORE ON NO. 33

Walker encounters a variation of “33” just about everywhere. Such as when his daughter and her boyfriend made a recent purchase and the bill came to $33. Or how he’s been waking up lately at 3:30 a.m. Or how he pointed out he's the 333rd player to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

These signs were more obvious: A giant “33” etched into the outfield grass at Coors Field, with “33” also stenciled along the baselines. His retired number was unveiled to the crowd by his daughters.

“An incredible gesture,” Walker said.

CENTURY LINK

The Giants (101-54) have won 100 games for the eighth time in franchise history. They’re tied with the Dodgers and Braves for the fourth-most, trailing only the Yankees (21), A's (10) and Cardinals (nine).

Denver native Kevin Gausman (14-6, 2.92 ERA) makes his 32nd start of the season Sunday. The Rockies will throw righty Antonio Senzatela (4-9, 4.14).

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Hot Rockies host Dodgers, Giants with NL West title up for grabs

OK, so it’s not the playoffs, and there will be no Rocktober 2021. But the Rockies will play meaningful games this week at Coors Field. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants come to town with the National League West title up for grabs. The Giants (97-53) lead the Dodgers (96-54) by one game with 12 games remaining.
MLB
Reuters

Brandon Belt powers Giants over Rockies

Brandon Belt hit a pair of home runs as the San Francisco Giants won for the fourth time in the past five games by beating the Colorado Rockies 7-2 in Denver on Saturday night. The Giants came into the night one home run away from tying the franchise record of...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
giants365.com

Giants, on a roll, aim to sweep Rockies with NL West title in sight

The San Francisco Giants expanded their lead in the National League West standings Saturday night with a win over the Colorado Rockies in Denver. Sunday, the Giants go for the series sweep at Coors Field while also attempting to continue to hold off the Los Angeles Dodgers for first-place in thedivision. San Francisco (101-54) enters Sunday with a two-game lead atop the NL West with seven games remaining.
MLB
Denver Post

Brandon Belt blasts Giants past Rockies with 846 feet worth of homers

Saturday was Larry Walker’s night, but it was Brandon Belt’s game. After the Rockies retired Walker’s No. 33, the Giants veteran first baseman smashed 846 feet worth of homers to slug first-place San Francisco past Colorado 7-2 at Coors Field. “I feel really good right now,” Belt said. “I might...
MLB
Denver Post

Giants sweep Rockies for second time at Coors Field, take another step to NL West title

If the San Francisco Giants take care of business this week and go on to win the National League West, they can give partial credit to their domination of the Rockies. The Giants beat the Rockies 6-2 on Sunday afternoon to complete their second sweep in LoDo this season. They have won six consecutive games in Colorado for the first time in team history.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Todd Helton
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Homer
Person
Dominic Leone
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani puts final touches on AL MVP resume with latest historic feat

Even with the 2021 MLB regular season now mere days away from coming to a close, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is still bolstering his 2021 American League MVP resume. Coming into the Angels’ road game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Ohtani sat at 24 stolen bases on the season, which was already a career-high for him by a considerable amount. The two-way talent recorded the 25th and 26th stolen bases of his season during the contest.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Braves#Los Angeles Dodgers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch MLB

The St. Louis Cardinals will meet the Chicago Cubs in the first game of a doubleheader from Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. The Cardinals have been playing very well as of late, winning three out of four in their previous series against the Brewers. As for the Cubs, they are coming off two straight losses to the Twins and will look to bounce back this afternoon at home.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
giants365.com

Giants beat Padres 6-5, maintain narrow lead in NL West

LaMonte Wade Jr. singled over leaping All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the San Francisco Giants beat the staggering San Diego Padres 6-5 Tuesday night to keep a one-game lead in the NL West. SAN DIGEO — LaMonte Wade Jr. singled over leaping All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the San Francisco Giants beat the staggering San Diego Padres 6-5 Tuesday night to keep a one-game lead i...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
dailydodgers.com

MLB roundup: Giants slip by Padres to keep NL West lead

GMT+00:00 - LaMonte Wade Jr. dumped a tiebreaking single into left-center field with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night, delivering the visiting San Francisco Giants a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres. The win kept the Giants a game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. Tyler Rogers protected the slim advantage in the ninth, getting Manny Machado, who homered twice previously, to ground into a game-ending double play with two aboard.
MLB
The Big Lead

Dodgers Fan Fights With Police at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers fans haven't exactly covered themselves in glory during the 2021 MLB season. They've fought with opposing fans, security guards and, most often, each other. We've documented it all year long. But we may have gotten the coup de grâce on Friday, when a fan of the boys in blue attempted to brawl with cops.
MLB
ABC News

ABC News

407K+
Followers
104K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy