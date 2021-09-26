CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Norwalk beer garden celebrates grand opening

tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Sep. 26—NORWALK — South Norwalk's new 314 Beer Garden celebrated its grand opening Saturday with barbeque, dogs and 14 beers on tap. The long-closed farmers market and beer garden was revived earlier this year ahead of its reopening on Sept. 23. Property owner Crystal, LLC, re-established the outdoor market at...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

New Southern Soul Cuisine restaurant celebrates grand opening

A new Southern Soul Cuisine style restaurant celebrated its grand opening on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m. The new restaurant is called The Take-Out, located in the heart of Eastern Youngstown at 1852, Oak St. The restaurant will be takeout only, specializing in barbecue foods such as ribs, chicken and briskets, and will also highlight daily specials such as "Walking Taco Tuesdays."
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Emporia gazette.com

New nightclub to celebrate grand opening Saturday

There is a new stop in town, and it offers locals a place to meet up while grabbing a bite and enjoying a cold beverage. The Station, located at 402 Merchant St., is one of Emporia’s latest businesses to open in historic downtown. Patrons are invited to stop in and...
EMPORIA, KS
thevistapress.com

Raising Cane’s Celebrates Its Grand Opening In Escondido

Escondido, CA. (September, 2021) – The wait is finally over. Raising Cane’s will start sharing its ONE LOVE® with more of North County when the fast-growing chicken finger concept makes its Escondido debut today at 1280 W. Valley Parkway. “Caniacs” will want to join the celebration because Raising Cane’s will...
ESCONDIDO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Garden#South Norwalk#Craft Beer#Closed Mondays#Food Drink#Norwalk#Llc#Strigo Coffee#Dubbed Sono Marketplace
Hot 97-5

Culver’s in North Bismarck Celebrates Grand Opening Day

Bismarck's newest Culver's location just celebrated its grand opening. Culver's in North Bismarck officially opened for business on Monday, September 20. The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Bismarck's newest chain restaurant addition. I went there to check it out and the location already appears to be a hit in Bismarck.
BISMARCK, ND
independentri.com

Shaidzon Beer Co. celebrates beer garden’s second anniversary

There’s not a lot of better places to enjoy a tasty craft beer than at a beer garden. First off, it’s usually outdoors which is the perfect atmosphere for a cold brew when the sun is shining. Second, the beer is nearby so you won’t have to struggle to get a second or third glass. Lastly, there’s plenty of seating so you can relax with some friends and shoot the breeze about whatever makes good conversation. At the Shaidzon Beer Company on 141 Fairgrounds Road in West Kingston, the brewery will be spending this weekend ringing in their second year of having one. There will be delicious food, live music and of course refreshing libations right by the train tracks in obviously safe fashion.
DRINKS
KXAN

Celebrate Oktoberfest With Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden

Our friends at Banger’s know how to throw a party and it just so happens that you’re invited to join in! They’re celebrating Oktoberfest with food, drinks, music and more from Thursday September 23rd through Sunday September 25th. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS. Thursday 9/23. ● 12:00 PM – Open. ● 4:00-6:30...
FOOD & DRINKS
franchising.com

Dog Haus Celebrates Grand Opening of Second Houston Restaurant

Hot dog, sausage and burger concept to celebrate its Energy Corridor opening on Oct. 2 and host giveaway through Oct. 17. September 21, 2021 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - The Houston community is about to have another go-to destination for gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations when Dog Haus makes its debut at 1096 Enclave Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 2!
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Berkeley Observer

New York Butcher Shoppe Celebrates Nexton Grand Opening

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – New York Butcher Shoppe celebrated its grand opening in the Nexton community Monday morning. A full-service butcher shop and convenience store, New York Butcher Shoppe was founded in 1999 in Mount Pleasant on the principles of outstanding customer service and the highest quality product of meats in a clean and inviting atmosphere. The franchise offers a […] The post New York Butcher Shoppe Celebrates Nexton Grand Opening appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
New Haven Register

New Italian restaurant opens at Norwalk hotel

NORWALK — Pasquale Conte wants to welcome guests into his restaurants like he’s welcoming them into his home. “It’s all about hospitality. You have to feel comfortable,” said Conte, owner of the new Siena Ristorante with his partner Pietro Polini at Hotel Zero Degrees at 353 Main Ave. in Norwalk. It’s the restaurant’s second location, the first being in Stamford and open since 1997.
NORWALK, CT
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Year-Round ‘Fair on 4′ Celebrates Grand Opening at Mall of America

Now you can find some of the things you love most about the Minnesota State Fair -- like games, rides, drinks and food -- year-round!. The Minnesota State Fair just wrapped up 10 days of fair fun, but don't worry -- you can now get your fair fix year-round at the Mall of America! A new entertainment venue called The Fair on 4 just celebrated its grand opening this past weekend on the fourth floor of the Mall of America.
MINNESOTA STATE
chandleraz.gov

Chandler Senior Center Grows Flowers and Friendships with Grand Opening of Garden, Sept. 30

CHANDLER, Ariz. – Chandler Senior Center is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Center’s new outdoor garden space. The community is invited to join the Senior Center, Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, garden planting activities, light refreshments, and giveaways. The new courtyard garden contains three garden beds, one for herbs, roses, and vegetables, and three portable garden beds.
CHANDLER, AZ
Little Apple Post

Eisenhower Recreation Center Grand Opening Celebration

 The new Eisenhower Recreation Center, located at 2850 Kirkwood Drive in Manhattan, is complete and ready to open to the public. The official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place this Sunday, September 26 starting at 2:00 PM. Eisenhower Rec Center will open to the public with modified hours starting Monday, September 27. The facility has been open for USD 383 to use for sports and physical education programs since the start of the semester.
MANHATTAN, KS
alabamanews.net

The Grand Opening Celebration Held for 5.11 Montgomery Location

A new store had its grand opening Saturday in the Shoppes at East Chase. 5.11 sells technical apparel, footwear, and gear for tactical professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. This is the first of its stores in Alabama, with 2 more being added in the future. As part of the celebration, the first 50 customers received a 5.11 gift card, and the first 100 customers got a free meal;
MONTGOMERY, AL
secondwavemedia.com

Dearborn Music celebrates grand opening of Farmington shop with ribbon cutting, sales, and giveaways

A group that included city officials and stakeholders, neighboring business owners, local musicheads and more gathered at the new Dearborn Music location in downtown Farmington the rain-soaked morning of Wednesday, Sept. 22, to celebrate the grand opening of the store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The store itself had been operating under a “soft-opening” since the beginning of the month.
FARMINGTON, MI
hospitalitynet.org

Historic Hotel Elkhart Celebrates Grand Opening

Cressy Commercial Real Estate along with partner Mno-Bmadsen, the non-gaming investment arm of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, announced today that the historic Hotel Elkhart located in Elkhart, Indiana will celebrate its grand opening on September 28, 2021. After over two years of construction and delays due to the...
ELKHART, IN
menomonee-falls.org

Old Falls Village Depot Beer Garden

Join us at the new Depot Beer Garden for its fourth year at Old Falls Village Historical Park on the corner of County Line Rd and Pilgrim Rd every Saturday from May 22 - October 2, 2021. Enjoy a cold beer in the beautiful historical park. Enjoy Entertainment, food and a historical park setting throughout the summer every Saturday from 3 to 9 PM, 3 to 7 PM in September and October (starting at Noon June 19th & 20th, July 17 & 18th, August 14, August 21, Sept 11, and Sept 18). Join us for a variety of Craft Beers on select nights through the season. Variety of Entertainment each Saturday. Check out our Flyer for list of Bands and Entertainers. Come enjoy a beautiful Day in the Park. Enjoy the newly installed Pavilion and fire pit patio. Games for kids to play and dogs welcome on a leash. Organized and run by the Menomonee Falls Historical Society. More information at www.OldFallsVillage.com.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy