Norwalk beer garden celebrates grand opening

There’s not a lot of better places to enjoy a tasty craft beer than at a beer garden. First off, it’s usually outdoors which is the perfect atmosphere for a cold brew when the sun is shining. Second, the beer is nearby so you won’t have to struggle to get a second or third glass. Lastly, there’s plenty of seating so you can relax with some friends and shoot the breeze about whatever makes good conversation. At the Shaidzon Beer Company on 141 Fairgrounds Road in West Kingston, the brewery will be spending this weekend ringing in their second year of having one. There will be delicious food, live music and of course refreshing libations right by the train tracks in obviously safe fashion.

DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO