Union Leader wins 19 awards in NH Press Association competition

By The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Sep. 26—The New Hampshire Union Leader won 19 awards in the 2020 New Hampshire Press Association Distinguished Journalism contest, including seven first-place honors. The awards were announced Thursday evening during a virtual event streamed live from the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications hosted by Kimberley Haas, managing news editor of Seacoast Current; and Mike Cote, senior editor of the Union Leader.

