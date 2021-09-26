International row set to continue as Premier League clubs prepare to hold South American stars from duty again if they are forced to miss domestic games

Clubs in the Premier League and Championship will be able to offer licensed standing areas from January 1 next year as part of a pilot programme.The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) set out the plans in a statement on Wednesday.The introduction of designated safe standing areas would mean an end to the blanket ban on standing in the top two divisions of English football which has been in place for over 25 years.Football grounds subject to all-seater policy invited to apply to have licensed standing areas from 1 Jan. Grounds must meet a range of criteria to be an early...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO