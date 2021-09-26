CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
International row set to continue as Premier League clubs prepare to hold South American stars from duty again if they are forced to miss domestic games

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier League sides are prepared to hold their South American stars back from international duty again if the players are forced to miss any domestic matches. The Mail on Sunday has learnt that clubs will only release players for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers if their countries release them before the final round of ties.

