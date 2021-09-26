UCLA ‘back in the groove’ of being on the road

STANFORD — They filed into Stanford Stadium as the visiting team amidst a sea of red on a hazy Saturday afternoon, wearing their white tops and gold pants. They warmed up in the end zone next to their band — which was tucked into the corner — their cleats stepping on logos on the field that were not their own. And when they ran back onto the field before kickoff with their fight song playing, barely anyone noticed after Stanford’s smoke-filled entrance was met with a roar from the home crowd.