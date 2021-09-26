Sanders powers Oklahoma State past No. 25 Kansas State 31-20

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 31-20 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday. "Credit Oklahoma State, they beat us today. We didn't play our best game today, and they beat us at the line of scrimmage and we fought in the second half and did some better things finally on defense in the second half to slow them down but we just couldn't penetrate them and couldn't get enough things going offensively. I told the guys in locker room at the end of the day, I really firmly believe we have a good football team, and we didn't play well enough today, and we didn't coach well enough today . We've got to come up with better schemes and better plans on both sides of the ball. But we've got to execute as well. And today, they got us and we got to go back to work and it's a long season with an awful lot of opportunities in front of us and if we learn from this and, and continue to improve, we've got a chance to be OK. But adversity has struck us for the first time this year, and that's reality and how do you respond when adversity strikes and so confident that the leadership with our guys will respond to the adversity and we can't sulk on it we got to get ready to play OU next week."

KANSAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO