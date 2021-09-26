CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanders powers Oklahoma State past No. 25 Kansas State 31-20

By The Associated Press
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER, Okla. - (AP) -- Spencer Sanders completed 22 of 34 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns, leading Oklahoma State to a 31-20 victory over No. 25 Kansas State on Saturday night. Jaylen Warren rushed for 123 yards on 27 carries and added 81 yards on four receptions for...

STILLWATER — Three touchdowns in a 3:17 span powered Oklahoma State’s 31-point first half and propelled the Cowboys to a 31-20 win over No. 25 Kansas State on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium to improve to 4-0. The Cowboys recorded season highs with 31 points scored, 481 yards gained on offense and Spencer Sanders’ 344 passing yards. It leaned on a defense that held the visiting Wildcats to 62 yards rushing to overcome a scoreless second half in the Big 12 opener.
What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 31-20 loss at Oklahoma State

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 31-20 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday. "Credit Oklahoma State, they beat us today. We didn't play our best game today, and they beat us at the line of scrimmage and we fought in the second half and did some better things finally on defense in the second half to slow them down but we just couldn't penetrate them and couldn't get enough things going offensively. I told the guys in locker room at the end of the day, I really firmly believe we have a good football team, and we didn't play well enough today, and we didn't coach well enough today . We've got to come up with better schemes and better plans on both sides of the ball. But we've got to execute as well. And today, they got us and we got to go back to work and it's a long season with an awful lot of opportunities in front of us and if we learn from this and, and continue to improve, we've got a chance to be OK. But adversity has struck us for the first time this year, and that's reality and how do you respond when adversity strikes and so confident that the leadership with our guys will respond to the adversity and we can't sulk on it we got to get ready to play OU next week."
10 Stats to Know Following OSU’s 31-20 Win Over Kansas State

Oklahoma State did not score a single point in the second half on Saturday, but a win to get to 4-0 on the season was never really in doubt as the Cowboys — as they are wont to do — played the field position game beautifully and dominated on defense down the stretch.
Cowboys tame K-State in 31-20 win

With questions surrounding Mike Gundy, Kasey Dunn and the Cowboy offense after the past three games, the Cowboys started the first half off with a bang. Scoring 24 of the Cowboys 31 points in the game. (Malcolm Rodriguez recovered a fumble in the end zone for the other touchdown.) The Cowboys did not score in the second half for the second straight week but still covered against the Wildcats from Little Manhattan, 31-20.
