Diamondbacks earn rare win over Dodgers

Zac Gallen got the better of a duel with Clayton Kershaw and the Arizona Diamondbacks earned a 7-2 victory Saturday against the playoff-bound Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallen (3-10) gave up one run on just three hits over six innings, while Ketel Marte and Carson Kelly hit home runs as the Diamondbacks (50-105) won for just the third time in 18 games against the Dodgers this season. The teams will end their season series Sunday.