On Tuesday evening, the Saskatoon Blades and Kelowna Rockets of the WHL executed a trade involving Chicago Blackhawks 2021 second-round pick Colton Dach. Following reports that Dach wanted a trade from the Blades a few days ago, the 62nd overall pick from this year’s NHL Draft had his request met and will be heading to Kelowna. The trade is one-for-one with Dach going to the Rockets and Trevor Wong heading to the Blades.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO