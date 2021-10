There’s a new theater company in Akron, another one presented by the Akron Civic Theatre and created by “niche” performers and crew, like its Millennial Theatre Project and its annual high school All-City Musical. This one is called BOOM! Theater, and its casts and production teams are all people over 50, although like the others, it’s welcoming to audiences of all ages. Although many of the area’s top professional actors are over 50 and theater audiences skew older, the Civic’s associate director of programming Val Renner says, “There are over 800 known companies worldwide dedicated to this idea. BOOM! is unique in Summit County; among the area’s 25+ theater companies, none is focused on working with this demographic.”

AKRON, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO