PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They’re known as the “Thin Blue Line,” protecting us from danger. But across America, a high percentage of law enforcement officers refuse to be vaccinated despite the pleas from their bosses, who say they’re putting themselves and the public at risk. “It’s extremely important because the people we deal with can make people sick and bring it home to their family,” Allegheny County Sheriff Bill Mullen said. Over the past 19 months, Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies have routinely transported inmates with COVID-19 from the jail to the hospital. But despite the urging of Mullen, 35 percent of his deputies have...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO