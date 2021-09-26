Homecoming 2021

Join us in person or online for our Annual Homecoming! This year will be a little different than past years. The theme is "TMBC: Making A Difference!" We will hear in person and video testimonies from present and former members about how TMBC helped them in their walk with the Lord. You are welcome to come join us for Sunday School at 9:30 AM as well--we have classes for ages. Children's Church will be offered during the 10:30 worship service hour. *Please be aware that due to Covid-19, there will not be a meal after the service this year. We also encourage (but its not required) that those attending in person wear masks. We hope to have you join us!