FAIRFIELD — Fairfield lifted the current indoor mask mandate effective immediately First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick announced Friday. Kupchick said the decision to lift the mandate came as a result of many positive trends over the last few weeks and after consulting with the health director and emergency management director. The town instead will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which recommends masks be worn indoors and when in close contact with others.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO