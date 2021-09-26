What we learned as Giants set franchise homer record in win
DENVER -- The Giants set a franchise record for homers in a season on Saturday night and got their 101st win, but the most important number at the end of the night was six. That's the magic number after a 7-2 win over the Colorado Rockies that came shortly after the Los Angeles Dodgers lost 7-2 to the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks. With seven games to go in the regular season, the Giants once again have a two-game lead in the NL West.www.nbcsports.com
