What we learned as Giants set franchise homer record in win

SAN FRANCISCO -- There have been hundreds of Orange Fridays at Oracle Park over the last couple of decades, but Friday night's experience was a unique one. The Giants came to the ballpark knowing they needed one win and one Dodgers loss to clinch the NL West title, and for a while, it was looking good. They took care of business, jumping out to a lead in the first inning and cruising to a 3-0 win over the Padres. Down at Dodger Stadium, the second-place team in the division fell behind 5-1 and watched Clayton Kershaw go down with a potentially serious elbow injury, but they stormed back on Trea Turner's grand slam and beat the Brewers to keep pace.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO