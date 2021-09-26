Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko TKO’s Lauren Murphy at UFC 266
Tonight’s UFC 266 event was co-headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight featuring Valentina Shevchenko taking on challenger Lauren Murphy. Shevchenko (22-3 MMA) entered the contest sporting a perfect 7-0 record since returning to flyweight. That impressive streak including five-straight title defenses. In her most previous effort at UFC 261, ‘The Bullet’ scored a dominant TKO victory over Jessica Andrade.www.bjpenn.com
