Picture yourself on a sunny autumn afternoon, sitting lakeside on a patio and sipping a chilled glass of Riesling from a local vineyard. Across Okanagan Lake, the rounded hills of the Thompson Plateau resemble a fall kaleidoscope — maple trees fluttering red, vineyard grapes turning purple on yellowing vines, and green ponderosa pines staying true to their hue. Earlier in the day you were cycling past golden larch trees high above town; tomorrow you’ll be paddling a kayak on the lake’s glassy blue surface.

