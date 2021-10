Lauren Murphy will challenge for Valentina Shevchenko‘s 125-pound belt this weekend and believes she may have found a kink in the armor of the “Bullet.”. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will look to make history against Lauren Murphy this Saturday with a potential sixth title defense. The Kyrgyzstan native captured UFC gold in 2018 and has laid waste to the 125-pound division since wearing the crown. While many thought Jéssica Andrade would present the stiffest test for Shevchenko with her violent slams and jousting hooks, Shevchenko won in utter dominance and showed why she believes she will sit atop the throne forever.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO