Go Live: Spotlight on the Arts celebrates visual art attractions downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s art community was out celebrating their new designation as a statewide cultural art district. The Go Live: Spotlight on the Arts event was held at the Arts United Center Saturday night. Featuring a team performance by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and the Fort Wyne Ballet for an hour-long program of classics including excerpts from Sleeping Beauty and Copeland’s “Hoedown.”www.wane.com
