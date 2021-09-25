CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Notre Dame stars congratulate Brian Kelly

By Nick Shepkowski
 8 days ago
After a dominating fourth quarter in which Notre Dame ran off 31 straight points to beat Wisconsin 41-13 on Saturday, Brian Kelly became the winningest head coach in program history. His 106 wins now top Knute Rockne for the most ever by a Notre Dame head coach and some former Fighting Irish players took to social media to congratulate him.

Here are some of those messages:

Mike McGlinchey

Former Notre Dame offensive tackle and current San Francisco 49ers starter, Mike McGlinchey:

Kyle Rudolph

Former Notre Dame tight end and Pro Bowl MVP Kyle Rudolph, now of the New York Giants:

Drue Tranquill

Former Notre Dame star linebacker and current Los Angeles Chargers defender Drue Tranquill:

Robby Toma

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Robby Toma:

Jarron Jones

Former Notre Dame standout and Pittsburgh Steeler, Jarron Jones:

Cam McDaniel

Former Notre Dame running back Cam McDaniel:

Tim Brown

1987 Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Tim Brown:

