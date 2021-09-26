CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Exhibit created in Tennessee shines a light in the shadows

By LORELEI GOFF, The Greeneville Sun
Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An innovative project created in Greeneville shines a light on a shadow that darkens the lives of many young people across the nation. At least 21,000 youth residing in juvenile residential care facilities turn 18 and age out of state custody each year in the United States. Many have no support system in place and are at risk for becoming homeless or incarcerated. Many aren’t able to complete a college education and some, faced with the added challenges of daily survival, falter in their struggle against addiction.

