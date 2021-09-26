CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks 7, Dodgers 2: Zac Gallen Dominates

By Jack Sommers
azsnakepit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a beautiful evening at Chase Field with the roof and panels open and 28,000 loud fans in the house the Diamondbacks matched the atmosphere, creating some beauty of their own with one of their best played games of the year. Sending the Dodgers to a 7-2 defeat on a night the Giants won, the D-backs embraced their spoiler role with gusto.

www.azsnakepit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Dodgers Fan Fights With Police at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers fans haven't exactly covered themselves in glory during the 2021 MLB season. They've fought with opposing fans, security guards and, most often, each other. We've documented it all year long. But we may have gotten the coup de grâce on Friday, when a fan of the boys in blue attempted to brawl with cops.
MLB
arcamax.com

AJ Pollock shows no signs of rust in Dodgers' victory over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — When AJ Pollock suffered a hamstring earlier this month, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts initially feared the outfielder’s season might be over. But since rejoining the Dodgers this week, Pollock has hardly shown any signs of rust. A night after collecting two hits in his return to...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: AJ Pollock May Return For Diamondbacks Series

When AJ Pollock needed assistance down the dugout steps after suffering an injury at Oracle Park, the general assumption was he would not return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup this season. However, manager Dave Roberts said the veteran outfielder would potentially only miss two or three weeks with a...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mantiply
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Homer
Person
Ildemaro Vargas
Person
Daulton Varsho
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Justin Turner Dropped To 6th In Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin their final road series of the season with the opener of a weekend set against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. L.A. is coming off a series with the Colorado Rockies where they took two of three games thanks to a late-inning rally on Thursday.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 9/26: The Serpents

[Arizona Sports] Ketel Marte, Carson Kelly homer to lead D-backs past Dodgers 7-2 - Ketel Marte and Carson Kelly homered early off Clayton Kershaw, Zac Gallen pitched one-run ball for six innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks kept the Los Angeles Dodgers from reaching 100 wins by beating them 7-2 on Saturday night. The Dodgers (99-56) remain behind first-place San Francisco in the NL West race. The second-place team will host the NL wild-card game on Oct. 6, likely against the St. Louis Cardinals, who have won a franchise-record 15 consecutive games. Gallen (3-10), who hadn’t won since Aug. 26 against Philadelphia, struck out six in the first two innings. Marte, who finished with three of the Diamondbacks’ nine hits, homered to left field on Kershaw’s first pitch. Kelly led off the second inning with a drive into the Arizona bullpen in left. Each batter got his 13th home run of the season for the Diamondbacks, tied for the major league lead with 105 losses and just 2-8 in their previous 10 games.
MLB
chatsports.com

Andre Ethier Buying Burritos For Dodger Fans Before Game Against Diamondbacks

After spending the entirety of his Major League career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Andre Ethier has maintained a connection to the organization. He’s been on hand for several team events and games over recent years, including this season when the Dodgers hosted the Chicago Cubs. Ethier used the opportunity to sit in the Home Run Seats at Dodger Stadium so he could poke some fun at former teammates Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Giants#Ip
azsnakepit.com

The BASES Stories Podcast Presents: The 2011 Arizona Diamondback’s Season

A year that saw the Arizona Diamondbacks take the NL West by 8 games. Manager Kirk Gibson preached grit and old school thought, something most D-backs fans loved if not for the results, but also for the day to day excitement the team displayed. Plus there was the plunkings. 2011 was also the year our (former) personal Lord & Savior, Paul Goldschmidt was revealed to us. Goldy quickly became a fan favorite especially in the 2011 post season series vs. The Brewers when he smacked that MASSIVE grand slam. There is so much to reminisce on when it comes to the 2011 Arizona Diamondbacks.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 4, San Francisco 6: Objects in the Mirror

So I will admit, I didn’t actually manage to witness the end of this one, as I seem to have dozed off on the couch for about half an hour while Tyler Clippard was pitching the bottom of the eighth for us. It had already been a long day, so my apologies. Didn’t matter, though, as the score was 6-4 San Francisco when my eyelids grew too heavy, and so it was when I roused myself again.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

D-backs Preview #156: 9/26 vs. Dodgers

AJ Pollock - LF Carson Kelly - C Gavin Lux - CF David Peralta - LF The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Recalled INF Geraldo Perdomo from Triple-A Reno. Placed INF Nick Ahmed on the 10-day injured list (right shoulder inflammation), retro to Sept. 23. Before Zac Gallen...
MLB
azsnakepit.com

SnakePit Round Table: #Torey2022

What’s your reaction to the Torey Lovullo contract extension?. Wesley: I think it’s a wise decision. This has been a really unlucky year with the amount of injuries we have had, and it’s hard to evaluate how good/bad Lovullo really has been. Giving him one more year seems like a good decision to me.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Hits & Misses in Stat Predictions

In February, I predicted which players could have team leading statistics at the end of this season. Let’s look at what actually happened in games through 19 September. Stats were from Baseball Reference, FanGraphs, Baseball Savant, and the Fielding Bible. Some stat leaders were mostly as expected. Seth Beer led...
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Series Preview #51: Diamondbacks @ Giants

The season is rapidly coming to a close, and soon we won’t even have bad Diamondbacks baseball to watch. Instead, we’ll be watching other, despised teams play in the post season and then we’ll get to watch millionaires and billionaires fight over whether or not we get any baseball. That should be fun.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Arizona Diamondbacks 0, San Francisco Giants 1: Catch a Boat

There is not much left to say that has not already been uttered by myself and other recappers. I sadly take solace in the fact that I am writing my last recap of the 2021 Arizona Diamondbacks’ season. As much of a struggle as it has been to watch and write about, I have thoroughly enjoyed the community discussions held here.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Trying to understand why the Diamondbacks are who they are

I stumbled across this article from the SABR website : Arizona Diamondbacks team ownership history – Society for American Baseball Research (sabr.org) which got me wondering about 'why' the Dbacks have been consistently inconsistent (more bad than good), and been a yo-yo of sorts year to year with some highs and some extreme lows over the last 2 decades. There is no prestige in having the worst record in baseball, and even less prestige in breaking some records (road losing streak), but is that really KK's fault?
MLB
azsnakepit.com

SnakeBytes 10/1: One Last Round

San Francisco Giants fans gave a warm welcome to former Giants’ left-handed pitcher Madison Bumgarner as the Giants hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. Despite San Francisco being down 3-0 and bases being loaded at the time, Bumgarner walked up to the plate to a standing ovation. LaMonte Wade Jr....
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy