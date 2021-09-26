Diamondbacks 7, Dodgers 2: Zac Gallen Dominates

[Arizona Sports] Ketel Marte, Carson Kelly homer to lead D-backs past Dodgers 7-2 - Ketel Marte and Carson Kelly homered early off Clayton Kershaw, Zac Gallen pitched one-run ball for six innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks kept the Los Angeles Dodgers from reaching 100 wins by beating them 7-2 on Saturday night. The Dodgers (99-56) remain behind first-place San Francisco in the NL West race. The second-place team will host the NL wild-card game on Oct. 6, likely against the St. Louis Cardinals, who have won a franchise-record 15 consecutive games. Gallen (3-10), who hadn’t won since Aug. 26 against Philadelphia, struck out six in the first two innings. Marte, who finished with three of the Diamondbacks’ nine hits, homered to left field on Kershaw’s first pitch. Kelly led off the second inning with a drive into the Arizona bullpen in left. Each batter got his 13th home run of the season for the Diamondbacks, tied for the major league lead with 105 losses and just 2-8 in their previous 10 games.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO