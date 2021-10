PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State fell short in a comeback effort on the road against Pittsburg State 30-28. Coming out of the gates, the Gorillas put the Hornets in an early hole. Pitt State scored a touchdown on each of their first two possessions of the game to lead 14-0. ESU scored a pair of touchdowns to close out the first half, but still trailed 21-14 at the half.