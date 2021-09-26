CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comcast launches XiOne, its first global streaming device

Daily Item
 6 days ago

Comcast has launched a new streaming device called XiOne, its first to be available for all of its customers worldwide. The streaming box and voice remote — which let customers access Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and other online video subscriptions — is already available in Italy and Germany for customers of Sky, the Comcast-owned European TV provider. The device is starting to roll out in America for new Xfinity Flex customers, who are internet-only subscribers using older streaming boxes.

