Comcast launches XiOne, its first global streaming device
Comcast has launched a new streaming device called XiOne, its first to be available for all of its customers worldwide. The streaming box and voice remote — which let customers access Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and other online video subscriptions — is already available in Italy and Germany for customers of Sky, the Comcast-owned European TV provider. The device is starting to roll out in America for new Xfinity Flex customers, who are internet-only subscribers using older streaming boxes.www.dailyitem.com
Comments / 0