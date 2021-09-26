CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Valentina Shevchenko's TKO of Lauren Murphy to defend title at UFC 266

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Valentina Shevchenko made the sixth defense of her women’s featherweight title on Saturday when she defeated Lauren Murphy in the UFC 266 co-main event.

Shevchenko’s (22-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) continued to rule her weight class with an iron fist as she delivered another dominant performance that ended in a fourth-round TKO of Murphy (15-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in the pay-per-view co-headliner at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Shevchenko’s title defense against Murphy at UFC 266.

Related
MMAWeekly.com

Valentina Shevchenko: ‘Your limit is in your head’ | UFC 266 Video

Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko dominated Lauren Murphy in the UFC 266 co-main event on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was Shevchenko’s sixth successful title defense. Following the event, the champion participated in the post-fight press conference and answered questions from the media. Hear everything “Bullet” had to say.
UFC
mmanews.com

Shevchenko’s UFC 266 Game Plan: Show Up, Break Murphy, And Leave

UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko has revealed her plan heading into her co-main event clash with Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 this weekend. Shevchenko will be looking to make the sixth successful defense of her 125-pound gold. Since winning the vacant title with a victory over Joanna Jędrzejczyk in 2018, “Bullet” has fought off the challenges of Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, Katlyn Chookagian, Jennifer Maia, and Jéssica Andrade.
UFC
Houston Chronicle

How UFC star Lauren Murphy's Houston move put her a win away from the title

In her mid-20s, Lauren Murphy enrolled in a Jiu Jitsu class alongside her son solely as a way to sneak in some quality bonding time. Twelve years later, she will enter the octagon on mixed-martial arts’ biggest stage, fighting for a title in the co-main event of UFC 266 Saturday night in Las Vegas.
UFC
mmanews.com

Lauren Murphy Shares A Potential Path To Victory Against Shevchenko

Lauren Murphy will challenge for Valentina Shevchenko‘s 125-pound belt this weekend and believes she may have found a kink in the armor of the “Bullet.”. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will look to make history against Lauren Murphy this Saturday with a potential sixth title defense. The Kyrgyzstan native captured UFC gold in 2018 and has laid waste to the 125-pound division since wearing the crown. While many thought Jéssica Andrade would present the stiffest test for Shevchenko with her violent slams and jousting hooks, Shevchenko won in utter dominance and showed why she believes she will sit atop the throne forever.
UFC
The Oregonian

UFC 266 preview, predictions, how to watch: Can Nick Diaz win in his return? Volkanovski, Shevchenko try to defend title belts

At UFC 266, one of the most intriguing mixed martial arts events so far this year will feature rising stars as well as fan-favorites and some legendary household names. Nick Diaz is making his long-awaited return to the Octagon for a rematch with Robbie Lawler. Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik try and find redemption in the heavyweight ranks. Valentina Shevchenko defends her women’s flyweight belt against Lauren Murphy and Alexander Volkanovski squares up with Brian Ortega with the featherweight belt at stake.
UFC
theScore

Shevchenko dominates Murphy, earns 4th-round finish to retain UFC title

As the odds suggested she would, Valentina Shevchenko remained the UFC women's flyweight champion Saturday night. Shevchenko defeated Lauren Murphy via TKO at the 4:00 mark of the fourth round in the UFC 266 co-main event in Las Vegas to retain her belt for the sixth time. Shevchenko stunned Murphy...
UFC
Bleacher Report

UFC 266 Results: Alexander Volkanovski, Valentina Shevchenko Retain Titles

It took an incredible force of will to escape multiple submission attempts, but Alexander Volkanovski capped an action-packed UFC 266 card with a unanimous decision win over Brian Ortega. The featherweight title fight that saw Volkanovski earn his second successful title defense had a little bit of everything. The two...
UFC
abc17news.com

Volkanovski, Shevchenko defend at UFC 266; Lawler stops Diaz

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defended his featherweight title with a bloody, tumultuous unanimous decision over Brian Ortega, and Valentina Shevchenko defended her flyweight title with a fourth-round stoppage of Lauren Murphy at UFC 266. Nick Diaz also lost his first mixed martial arts fight in nearly seven years, declining to go on after Robbie Lawler knocked him down with punches early in the third round at T-Mobile Arena. Volkanovski earned his 20th consecutive victory, but the Australian still had to survive an extraordinary challenge from the relentless Ortega. Shevchenko cemented her status as one of MMA’s most dominant champions with her eighth consecutive victory.
UFC
chatsports.com

Valentina Shevchenko Strives to Be ‘Untouchable’ During UFC Championship Reign

Valentina Shevchenko made it look easy against Lauren Murphy in the UFC 266 co-main event. But that was always kind of the goal. The reigning flyweight queen pitched a virtual shutout for three rounds against a gun shy Murphy before pouring it on in Round 4 to earn a stoppage with elbows and punches at the 4:00 mark of the period at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
UFC
Anchorage Daily News

World champ brutalizes Alaska fighter Lauren Murphy in UFC title bout

Eagle River’s Lauren Murphy got the fight she wanted, and it ended in brutality and disappointment Saturday night in Las Vegas. World champion Valentina Shevchenko demolished Murphy in the fourth round of their UFC 266 featherweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena. Shevchenko kept her championship belt in vicious fashion, ending...
UFC
MiddleEasy

Valentina Shevchenko Believes UFC Fighters Get Paid What They Deserve

Despite issues with fighter pay, Valentina Shevchenko believes that UFC fighters get paid what they deserve. The news came after Shevchenko defeated Lauren Murphy and retained her UFC women’s flyweight championship at UFC 266. After defeating Murphy, Shevchenko spoke to media members. A hot-button topic in the world of MMA...
UFC
chatsports.com

Valentina Shevchenko isn’t just complete, she’s complete MMA

After another utterly dominant defense of her UFC women’s flyweight championship against Lauren Murphy this past Saturday night at UFC 266, Valentina Shevchenko reaffirmed her position as one of the best fighters in the sport. She did it with an easy aplomb, dummying and nullifying Murphy in every way en route to a perfunctory fourth-round stoppage. Her wholesale technical and athletic domination was another demonstration that she isn’t just one of MMA’s most complete fighters, but the reaction to her win was a reminder that she is what I like to call “complete MMA.”
UFC
ClutchPoints

Floyd Mayweather camp calls bluff on Oscar De La Hoya’s $100 million rematch call out

Could there really be a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya 14 years later? Well, it seems possible. Mayweather is fully aware that De La Hoya recently called him out for another fight and according to TMZ Sports, the 50-0 legend is open to getting in the ring with De La Hoya, but only if he actually has that $100 million to back it up. But according to the sources, Floyd Mayweather’s camp doesn’t believe De La Hoya has that type of money.
COMBAT SPORTS
