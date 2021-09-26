Twitter reacts to Valentina Shevchenko's TKO of Lauren Murphy to defend title at UFC 266
Valentina Shevchenko made the sixth defense of her women’s featherweight title on Saturday when she defeated Lauren Murphy in the UFC 266 co-main event.
Shevchenko’s (22-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) continued to rule her weight class with an iron fist as she delivered another dominant performance that ended in a fourth-round TKO of Murphy (15-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in the pay-per-view co-headliner at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Shevchenko’s title defense against Murphy at UFC 266.
