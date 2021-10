The 2021 college football season is off to a somewhat chaotic start. There’s only one team that seems really great, and even that team, Alabama, came pretty close to losing this week. After that, the national landscape looks more wide open than it has in years. Week 3 brought the season’s fluidity into focus, as six top-25 teams lost (albeit three of them to other ranked teams) and a couple Group of 5 conferences scored huge wins against the Power 5.

