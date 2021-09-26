Felicity Kolb Shows Amazing Hustle To Track Down Return

Ethan Greenfield showcases versatility within his role on the Cardinals offense, plus a blocked field goal by Jake Beesley on this week’s Check the Tape. On just the second play of the game, Greenfield ran a wheel route to the right out of the backfield found a hole in the Augustana defense. Luke Lehnen floated a pass perfectly into Greenfield’s path and, thanks to a Vikings safety falling down, he had a clear path the rest of the way to the end zone for a quick score. It was one of four total touchdowns for Greenfield on the day, the other three all coming on the ground. Coach Jeff Thorne said Greenfield has shown his versatility over the course of his Cardinals career and it adds an extra dimension to the offense.

1 DAY AGO