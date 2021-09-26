Felicity Kolb Shows Amazing Hustle To Track Down Return
Benet Academy senior Felicity Kolb runs to another court to return a difficult shot to secure our Play of the Week!. We head to the tennis courts for this Play of the Week where Benet Academy faced Naperville Central and senior Redwing Felicity Kolb shows you why you can never give up on the play. Off her serve, the return just barely bounces inbounds, creating a highly difficult chance to reach the ball, but Kolb somehow stays with the play tracking it down in the other court. Eventually it leads to a backhand shot by her teammate Kaitlyn Lee securing the point and look at Lee’s face. She can’t believe what just happened. Just amazing hustle by Kolb.www.nctv17.com
