OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As tough of a loss as this is, and it’s a tough one, the defense was just as good in the second half. Total yardage, Nebraska 234 to Michigan State’s 14. The Huskers had eight first downs in the second half, Michigan State zero. They were shut out, didn’t move the chains once in the second half. The Spartans had one yard of offense in the fourth quarter.