World number one Jon Rahm faced an uphill battle to maintain his unbeaten record as Europe sought to pull off another Ryder Cup miracle on the final day at Whistling Straits.Trailing 11-5, Padraig Harrington’s team needed a comeback greater than the one produced at Medinah in 2012 to retain the trophy, with the United States needing just three and a half points from the 12 singles.Rahm had been in brilliant form over the first two days, partnering Sergio Garcia to three wins and also halving his match alongside Tyrrell Hatton, but quickly found himself four down to an inspired Scottie...

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO