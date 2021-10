The St. Louis Cardinals need to decide whom to cut from the 28-man roster for the playoff run. The term “long shot” would have been kind to describe the St. Louis Cardinals’ chances of making the postseason just one month ago. But the Cardinals of September have been a ferocious bunch, scratching, clawing and pecking their way into the second National League Wild Card position. Say what you will about the expanded playoffs, but this year, I’m glad they exist.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO