Tennessee State

Five Thoughts from Gators win over Tennessee

By Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Scarlet Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen, I get it. Beating your rivals will never get old but has Florida's dominance over Tennessee taken some of the luster away from what was one of the best rivalries in the SEC in the 1990s? Back when Steve Spurrier and Phil Fulmer were matching wits the winner of this game would typically wind up in Atlanta representing the East in the SEC Championship game. Now, Tennessee has become a coaching carousel and has just one win over the Gators in their last 17 tries. Florida has had a classic walk-off win and, of course, the crushing Grier to Callaway touchdown to take a late lead in a game they trailed for most of but, for the most part, the Gators have dominated a once.

