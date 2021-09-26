CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

This Is No Time To Write off Anthony Joshua

Boxing Insider
 7 days ago

Oleksandr Usyk surprised a whole lot of people on Saturday when he bested Anthony Joshua on Joshua's home turf of Great Britain. It was something to see. The former undisputed cruiserweight champion simply controlled the tempo of most of the fight. Whenever Joshua appeared to be asserting himself, Usyk would zing him with an impressive shot before the round was over. By the end of the twelfth and final chapter AJ looked as if he might need the referee to step in and save him. The towering Englishman not only lost the fight. He got beat up in the process.

