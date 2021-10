For fourth-year head coach Brad Laird, there is nothing like running through the purple smoke ahead of a Northwestern State home football game – especially in the fall. For the first time since November 2019, Laird will lead his alma mater through that wafting smoke in the south end zone of Turpin Stadium for a home fall football game as the Demons wrap up their non-conference slate by hosting UT Martin at 6 p.m. Saturday.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO