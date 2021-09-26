CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New MA online child support calculator useful tool

By Wendy Hickey
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy ex is on SSDI. I do my best to make ends meet as a home health aide with the funds the children get from SSDI and his nominal $25 per week child support payment but it is incredibly stressful. I only work part time because child care is so expensive. I know the child support guidelines are changing in October and I hoped this meant he was going to pay more. But someone told me his support might be cut in half. That would be so unfair. I can’t imagine why they would cut my support.

