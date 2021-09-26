BLO’s new challenge: stage ‘Cavalleria Rusticana’ at rock venue

In 2015, director Giselle Ty created a series of immersive theatrical installations at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem. Titled “All at Once Upon a Time (or Variations on the Theme of Disappearing),” the project took audience members through three floors of the Gardner-Pingree House for dreamlike performances created specifically for the National Historic Landmark. At first blush, Ty’s Peabody Essex installations seem a world away from the director’s upcoming production of “Cavalleria Rusticana” from the Boston Lyric Opera.