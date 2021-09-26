Sims sparks Ga. Tech to 45-22 upset of No. 21 North Carolina
Jeff Sims was really upset for a few days. Then he pulled himself together and waited for another chance. When it came Saturday night, he sure took advantage of it. Sims came off the bench to run for three touchdowns and pass for another, Georgia Tech's defense stifled Sam Howell much of the game and the Yellow Jackets beat a ranked team for the first time in Geoff Collins' three seasons as coach with a 45-22 upset of No. 21 North Carolina.www.miamiherald.com
Comments / 0