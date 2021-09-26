CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sims sparks Ga. Tech to 45-22 upset of No. 21 North Carolina

Cover picture for the articleJeff Sims was really upset for a few days. Then he pulled himself together and waited for another chance. When it came Saturday night, he sure took advantage of it. Sims came off the bench to run for three touchdowns and pass for another, Georgia Tech's defense stifled Sam Howell much of the game and the Yellow Jackets beat a ranked team for the first time in Geoff Collins' three seasons as coach with a 45-22 upset of No. 21 North Carolina.

247Sports

Georgia Tech Upsets UNC 45 - 22

Georgia Tech and North Carolina meet tonight in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 ET and the game is on the ACC Network. Follow along on GoJackets.com, as we will have quarterly updates and analysis here. First Quarter UNC 7 - GT 0. Georgia Tech won the toss...
ATLANTA, GA
AllTarHeels

Quick Hitters - North Carolina at Georgia Tech

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 45-22 road loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday evening. Clemson lost at NC State just before the UNC and Georgia Tech kicked off. Tonight was an opportunity for the Tar Heels to prove they belong at the top of the ACC heap this season. Unfortunately, they fumbled the opportunity. Literally.
COLLEGE SPORTS
accesswdun.com

Mayhem at Mercedes: Ga Tech faces No. 21 UNC at NFL stadium

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech is taking the shortest of road trips for a home game that coach Geoff Collins hopes will provide a boost to recruiting. A victory would help, too. In Collins' third season, the Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) are still seeking the sort of...
NFL
Daily Tar Heel

UNC's offense regresses in 45-22 loss to Georgia Tech, team record falls to 2-2

After North Carolina football's loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday, one word was repeated during the post-game press conference: disappointment. Disappointment that after putting up 59 points against Virginia, the high-profile offense could only muster 22 versus Georgia Tech. Disappointment that junior quarterback Sam Howell fumbled the ball three times,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fromtherumbleseat.com

Back Seat Coachin’: Georgia Tech 45 - UNC 22

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets put their foot on the gas and committed vehicular manslaughter on the UNC Tar Heels Saturday night to the tune of a 45-22 victory. The ACC Coastal is going to be its typical neck and neck race (man I’m on fire with puns this morning) in 2021, after the weird Notre Dame year of 2020.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nique.net

Tech upsets Tarheels

For the second week in a row, Tech faced a double-digit spread as an underdog. After a close loss to Clemson on Sept. 18, the Jackets welcomed University of North Carolina (UNC) into Mercedes Benz Stadium for the Mayhem at MBS showdown. The Tarheels came in as roughly two touchdown favorites following strong wins over Georgia State and Virginia, but Tech weathered an early touchdown and dominated Carolina, winning the game by 23.
ATLANTA, GA
