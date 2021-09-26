Artistic Heily, 11, is a fan of sloths

I think every artist obviously has their own method for coming up with a good tune. Everyone has their own inspirations. So on that note - no pun intended - if I were to give advice to some young up and comers trying to craft a good song, I’d say to go with your gut… to go with what you’re feeling… to go with what inspires you, because in my opinion, if you do that, it’s coming from an authentic place, and for art to be good, it’s got to be authentic.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO