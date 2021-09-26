Artistic Heily, 11, is a fan of sloths
Heily is a bright and engaging young girl of Hispanic descent. Heily is very creative and expresses herself well. She likes being creative, doing arts/crafts, dying her hair with paint, baking and listening to music. Heily also enjoys being out in her community. She also loves animals and is very caring towards them. She is a personable child who cares deeply about the people in her life. She is able to build strong connections with both peers and adults. Heily does well academically and enjoys being in a school setting.www.bostonherald.com
