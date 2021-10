A Puyallup Police Department truck was struck by another vehicle Tuesday evening while the officer drove through an intersection on his way to a separate incident. The crash was reported at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to a tweet from the police department. The officer was responding to a vehicle collision when his truck was “T-boned” by another vehicle in the intersection of 37th Avenue Southeast and South Meridian Street, according to the tweet.

PUYALLUP, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO