Dragon Ball Super Flashback Reveals Granolah's Mom

By Nick Valdez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball Super has revealed Granolah's mother with a surprising flashback in the newest chapter of the manga series! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached an interesting new phase as following Goku and Vegeta's losses to the titular Granolah, fans are beginning to learn much more about what makes this foe tick. He had been driven so much about his desire for revenge after the destruction of his planet and people that he was willing to give up the rest of his life span in order to quickly gain the strength to finally taken down the root of his problems, Freeza and the Saiyans.

