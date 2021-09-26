Dragon Ball Super Flashback Reveals Granolah's Mom

One Dragon Ball cosplay has truly taken Broly's power to the next level! Out of all the characters and foes fans have been introduced to over the course of Akira Toriyama's franchise thus far, one of the most notable has been Broly. Not only was he introduced as another key Saiyan fighter in a world with very few of them left, he left such an impact on the series that the villain went from being completely non-canon to becoming an official part of the franchise's lore several years later with a full reboot.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO