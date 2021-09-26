CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One house burned, evacuations lifted in fire west of Roundup

By Casey Conlon, Mitch Lagge
Q2 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kLOKD_0c8I0TFo00

UPDATE, 11 a.m. 09/26/2021 — Musselshell County DES said on Facebook evacuations for residents of about two dozen homes due to the fire will be lifted at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire has been named the Horse Thief Fire. Officials estimated its size to be 310 acres with ten percent containment.

At a public meeting in Roundup at 10 a.m. fire officials confirmed there was at least one structure lost to the fire. There is sill no word on what caused the fire, but crews were out in the fire area Sunday to investigate further.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge
An area burned by the Horse Thief Fire seen on Sept. 26 at a property near Golf Course Road west of Roundup.

The fire was generally located west of Roundup near Golf Course Road. Officials said the fire was wind-driven on Saturday and hoped to make good progress over the course of Sunday. Between eight and 12 fire engines were working the blaze Sunday, along with a helicopter, and various firefighters from Mussleshell County and mutual aid teams from Golden Valley County.

Officials said at the meeting, people in the previous evacuation area should remain alert to changing conditions and monitor the Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services Facebook page for further updates.

Members of the American Red Cross will be at the shelter, located at 700 3rd St. W. in Roundup, through the evening if people need assistance. There was no one who used the shelter over Saturday night, a Red Cross representative confirmed on Sunday.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge
Firefighters transfer water from one truck to another on Sunday while fighting the Horse Thief Fire near Roundup.

(first report)
A wildland fire has destroyed one home and caused dozens of residents to evacuate, according to a local firefighter battling the blaze just west of downtown Roundup.

The fire began around noon Saturday between Golf Course Road and Horsethief Road, according to Musselshell County DES . There is no word on total size, but firefighter Maya Mulleneaux confirmed to Q2 that one home was burned and that crews are gaining ground on containment, as of 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

The Musselshell County Sheriff's office evacuated multiple roads in the area of the fire Saturday afternoon, including Echo, Dogwood, Fallow Lane, Alberta, Bannock, and Bonita. DES confirmed Golf Course Road and Dogwood Road remained closed Saturday night starting at their intersection.

The American Red Cross set up an emergency evacuation shelter at the Roundup Community Center, located at 700 3rd St. W. DES told Q2 they sent out 70 meals Saturday night for those in need.

Officials will provide updates Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Musselshell DES office.

This story will be updated.

Photo courtesy Maya Mulleneaux
Photo courtesy Maya Mulleneaux
Photo courtesy Maya Mulleneaux

