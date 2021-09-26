Connecticut foliage forecast: Wet summer could make for spectacular leaf season

HARTFORD, Conn. — This year’s wetter-than-usual summer should contribute to a splendid fall foliage season, according to one of Connecticut’s top forestry experts. Jeffrey S. Ward, chief scientist of Forestry and Horticulture for the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, said despite gypsy moths in some pockets during the spring, widespread leaf diseases were kept at bay during the spring and summer storms that soaked into trees’ roots and made them healthy and strong.