US initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose for a second week

 6 days ago

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, led by a surge in claims in California, a sign of choppy weekly data as the labor market continues its broad recovery. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs rose to 351,000 in the week ended Sept. 18, Labor Department...

CBS News

Banks could soon suffer massive wave of job losses, analysts say

Although the banking sector has played an outsized role in the U.S. economy for decades, thousands of frontline workers in the industry are likely to find themselves with a shrinking part to play as their jobs succumb to automation over the next few years, according to a report. About 100,000...
AFP

US prices rose 4.3% annually in August: Commerce Dept

Inflation continued to rise in the United States in August, while spending and incomes also climbed, according to government data released Friday. The Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index was up 4.3 percent from August 2020 as the world's largest economy struggles with supply chain delays and shortages amid its bounceback from the pandemic's business closures. Income rose 0.2 percent that month, in line with analysts' forecasts, and spending climbed slightly above expectations at 0.8 percent. The rise in income was attributable both to increases in wages but also to government policies such as advance tax credit payment to families, though those were offset by a decrease in pandemic unemployment benefits that month, the Commerce Department said.
Unemployment Claims Up Again

(Washington D.C.) Unemployment claims in the U.S. have once again gone up. For the third week in a row, first-time jobless claims saw a rise reaching 362 thousand. The number is a jump from the prior week’s 335 thousand. Meanwhile, the number of ongoing jobless claims sits around 2.84 million.
US News and World Report

Weekly Jobless Claims Tick Higher to 362,000

The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims rose to 362,000 last week, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. The four-week moving average was 340,000, an increase of 4,250 from the previous week's 335,750. The reading was above expectations of 330,000 following the prior week's 351,000. The job market has...
AFP

What happens if the United States defaults on its debt?

After narrowly avoiding a shutdown of the US government, President Joe Biden's Democratic lawmakers and the Republican opposition face an even more high-stakes task: forging an agreement to raise the country's borrowing limit or risk a catastrophic default. They need 10 Republican votes to overcome a filibuster in the Senate, and the opposition has made clear it will not help them raise the debt limit.
Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims Increase to 362,000

In the week ending September 25, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 362,000, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 351,000. The 4-week moving average was 340,000, an increase of 4,250 from the previous week's unrevised average of 335,750. emphasis added. The following...
