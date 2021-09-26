Showers continue for parts of southwest NM

Steady rain continues falling across parts of southwest New Mexico this evening. Someparts of Sierra and Grant counties received between 1-3″. The heavy rain Saturday fell primarily south of I-40. However, one heavier shower ran right into Albuquerque! It went on to produce some locally heavy rainfall (between 0.50″ and 0.70″ in the NE heights) and some gusty winds. A different weather pattern is now in place. Monsoon moisture returned after a three week vacation. The season will end on a wetter note for sure due to a couple storms pulling moisture from the Pacific. The first low will keep rain chances in the state until Tuesday. The highest rain totals will fall west of the Continental Divide.