Albuquerque, NM

Showers continue for parts of southwest NM

By Eric DoBroka
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteady rain continues falling across parts of southwest New Mexico this evening. Someparts of Sierra and Grant counties received between 1-3″. The heavy rain Saturday fell primarily south of I-40. However, one heavier shower ran right into Albuquerque! It went on to produce some locally heavy rainfall (between 0.50″ and 0.70″ in the NE heights) and some gusty winds. A different weather pattern is now in place. Monsoon moisture returned after a three week vacation. The season will end on a wetter note for sure due to a couple storms pulling moisture from the Pacific. The first low will keep rain chances in the state until Tuesday. The highest rain totals will fall west of the Continental Divide.

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

