When Liban Barre moved to Pullman a few weeks before his death, he planned to enroll at Washington State University. He wanted to serve in politics. Barre, 23, was shot Saturday in Pullman and died from his injuries at Pullman Regional Hospital. Police had responded to a house party around midnight near Greek Row and then heard gunshots nearby, according to the Pullman Police Department. Another student, WSU football wide receiver Brandon Gray, 22, was injured and transferred to a Spokane hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO