The Clarinda Cardinals traveled to Council Bluffs Thursday, Sept. 16, and came back with a 3-0 loss to Lewis Central. Game scores were 25-18, 25-23 and 25-14. Clarinda had the same number of kills and errors during the match with 18 each. Paige Millikan led the offense with seven kills while Taylor Cole and Avery Walter had four each. Chloe Strait added two.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO