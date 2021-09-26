Aerts wins gold medal for Cardinals at Jackson Invitational
JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – Running their fastest races so far this season, the Coldwater cross-country runners competed Saturday at the annual Jackson High Invitational. Led by gold medal winner John Aerts, the Cardinals combined for 63 points, good enough for third place in the Division Two competition. Haroon Omar, James DeWitt, Ethan Parker, and Ethan Woodcox all medaled behind Aerts. Lainey Yearling was Coldwater’s sole medal winner in the girl’s competition.wtvbam.com
