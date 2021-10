After 35 years in the banking industry, my husband’s steady, good-paying job was outsourced, and he, along with his co-workers, lost their jobs. In his last position, he worked the third shift from home. His job in the IT department was processing the data for 100+ bank branches. We were warned about the outsourcing for months ahead of time, but when the night finally came for him to shut down his computer for the last time, we all gathered around and felt a tidal wave of mixed emotions.

