Q&A with Maria Coutant Skinner, McCall Center executive director

Kimberly McCartin was chosen to serve as the Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors’ executive director. Her first day was Sept. 13. As an entrepreneur, McCartin has extensive experience in operations management. She has owned and operated her own salon business for more than 10 years, and she said the skills she learned from being a small-business owner will translate well into her new role as executive director.

ANTHEM, AZ ・ 9 DAYS AGO