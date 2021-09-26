CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Torrington, CT

Q&A with Maria Coutant Skinner, McCall Center executive director

By Dan Haar
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAria Coutant Skinner likes to stay busy. Eight years ago, right around the time she was named executive director of the McCall Center for Behavioral Health in Torrington, she co-founded the Litchfield County Opiate Task Force. She’s still co-chair of that group and also chairs the board at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, part of Hartford HealthCare, and she co-chairs the treatment committee on the Connecticut Alcohol and Drug Policy Council.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

McCall Center receives grant to support 'Adventure Recovery' programs

TORRINGTON - McCall Center for Behavioral Health was recently awarded a grant from the Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation, expanding the facility’s continuum of care to include guided outdoor adventure-based counseling. “ McCall’s mission is to offer the highest quality of care to every client in ways that fit their unique...
THOMASTON, CT
Ellsworth American

Downeast Community Partners hires new executive director

ELLSWORTH — Rebecca Palmer has been hired as the new executive director of Downeast Community Partners, the agency’s board of directors announced Sept. 17. Palmer, who began her work with DCP in August, is a native of Maine who most recently has been working in San Diego, Calif. Palmer succeeds Mark Green, who left this position in May.
ELLSWORTH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
Torrington, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Connecticut State
thefoothillsfocus.com

Chamber welcomes McCartin as executive director

Kimberly McCartin was chosen to serve as the Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors’ executive director. Her first day was Sept. 13. As an entrepreneur, McCartin has extensive experience in operations management. She has owned and operated her own salon business for more than 10 years, and she said the skills she learned from being a small-business owner will translate well into her new role as executive director.
ANTHEM, AZ
Business Monthly

MACC welcomes Randall as deputy executive director

The Maryland Association of Community Colleges (MACC) announced that Monica Randall has joined the association as deputy executive director. With more than 25 years of experience in higher education policy, she will fill the role vacated by Brad Phillips who became MACC’s executive director following the retirement of Bernie Sadusky in July.
EDUCATION
capecod.com

Thirwood Place Announces New Executive Director

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Thirwood Place in South Yarmouth recently announced the addition of Ken Smith as their new Executive Director. Thirwood Place is a family-owned senior living community offering accommodations for both independent and assisted living. Smith comes to Thirwood Place from a General Manager role with the Dan’I Webster...
YARMOUTH, MA
theislandnow.com

Landmark on Main Street hires new executive director

A new face has taken over the Landmark on Main Street, as the organization’s board of directors named Richard Mayer as executive director. Mayer, who was named the 2013 Theatre Person of the Year by the New Orleans Times-Picayune, touted Landmark for its reputation throughout the North Shore and said he looks forward to meeting members of the community during his tenure.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Center#Community Health#Aria#Q A#Mccall Center#Hartford Healthcare#Help Inc#Mccall 24 Years Ago#Springfield College
Santa Monica Daily Press

Safe Place for Youth welcomes new Executive Director

Safe Place for Youth (SPY) welcomed a new Executive Director on Aug. 2 after their founder returned to her native England. Erika Hartman takes over the lead of the program from Allison Hurst who founded the program 10 years ago. Hurst recently returned to her home in England, but when...
LOS ANGELES, CA
country1037fm.com

Executive Director Deana Joy with CACNC

Francene Marie interviews Deana Joy, the Executive Director of Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Carolina. Listen to the mission of CACNC and its 49 centers located throughout the state of North Carolina. Their holistic process of helping victims of child abuse gives us hope for the future.
POLITICS
NJ.com

Harmonium Choral Society names executive director

It has been 42 years since the Harmonium Choral Society was formed. This season, the group is looking toward “solidifying its long-term growth and sustainability” by hiring its first executive director, Jody Marcus, “one of Morris County’s most valuable nonprofit leaders.”. Anne Matlack, artistic director of Harmonium, said, “Having Jody...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
manchesterinklink.com

Q&A with Manchester Homeless Initiatives Director Schonna Green

MANCHESTER, NH – Celebration is at the heart of what drives Schonna Green, Director of Homeless Initiatives for the city of Manchester. She stepped into the newly-created position in April, one expected to effectively address the needs of Manchester’s homeless population with the help of existing city programs, the local business community, other nonprofits, communities of faith and homeless folks themselves.
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Andover Townsman

YMCA names new executive director

The former chief of staff for Methuen Mayor Neil Perry was recently named the new executive director of the Andover/North Andover YMCA. Jana DiNatale is bringing a wealth of experience in community outreach, innovation and analysis, finance, strategic planning and diversity, inclusion and equity to her new role at the Andover branch of the Merrimack Valley YMCA.
METHUEN, MA
The Eagle Times

LCHIP executive director to retire

The Board of Directors of the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program announces that LCHIP Executive Director Dijit Taylor intends to retire at the end of 2021. “It has been my honor and pleasure to serve as Executive Director for the past eleven years,” Taylor said. “LCHIP represents a true New Hampshire success story. As we like to say, ‘LCHIP saves what people love about New Hampshire’.”
POLITICS
KEYC

Mankato YWCA searching for new executive director

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A search is underway for a new executive director of YWCA Mankato. The post will become vacant following the resignation of current director Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez, effective November 19. Lopez-Rodriguez says she is leaving to provide care for her parents in Arizona. YWCA Mankato is a non-profit...
MANKATO, MN
New Haven Register

Vaccine mandate hits hurdles in RI; VT push for more testing

More than 90 health care facilities have requested a 30-day extension to meet Gov. Dan McKee’s requirement to get all workers vaccinated against COVID-19, the Rhode Island Department of Health announced Friday. The list includes some of the largest hospitals in the state, including Rhode Island Hospital and the Miriam...
VERMONT STATE
the University of Delaware

New director for Weinberg Center

The University of Delaware’s John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance has named Justin P. Klein as its new director. The Weinberg Center, founded in 2000 within the Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics, is the only corporate governance center in the State of Delaware. The center recently marked its 20th anniversary, making it one of the longest-standing corporate governance centers in academia. Klein assumed leadership of the center on Sept. 20, 2021.
ECONOMY
FOX 61

More than 1,000 healthcare workers facing possible termination

CONNECTICUT, USA — Healthcare workers across Connecticut have a difficult decision this week: either get a COVID-19 vaccine or lose their jobs. The deadline set by two major hospitals is approaching this week. Those who work for Hartford Healthcare have until the end of the day Thursday to show proof...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy